Excessive Heat Watches return for the Fourth of July

A hot Fourth of July weekend is on the way
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 20:54:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our little taste of monsoon won't last long as dry air returns to southeastern Arizona to finish the week.

This dry air will allow hotter temperatures to return and Excessive Heat Watches have already been posted for the Fourth of July weekend through the Fourth of July.

High temperatures will rapidly climb back to and over 110° with Sunday likely to be the hottest day at 112°.

Please plan your outdoor activities with extreme heat in mind and play it safe!

There is indication of an increase in monsoon activity by the end of next week.

