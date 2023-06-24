Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Excessive Heat Watches in effect early next week

Extreme heat builds through the weekend
Posted at 7:57 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 22:57:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat will continue to build through the weekend and Excessive Heat Watches have been issued for early next week.

High temperatures may climb as high as 113° in the lower deserts and a few record highs may fall.

Wildfire danger will remain high through the middle of next week as gusty wind combines with dry, hot air.

We still don't see any significant sign of monsoon, but a little more moisture may find its way across southeastern Arizona as we go into next week.

Have a great weekend and play it safe with the heat!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018