Excessive Heat Watches in effect early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat will continue to build through the weekend and Excessive Heat Watches have been issued for early next week.

High temperatures may climb as high as 113° in the lower deserts and a few record highs may fall.

Wildfire danger will remain high through the middle of next week as gusty wind combines with dry, hot air.

We still don't see any significant sign of monsoon, but a little more moisture may find its way across southeastern Arizona as we go into next week.

Have a great weekend and play it safe with the heat!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

