Excessive Heat Warnings return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hot, dry weather pattern has returned to southern Arizona and will have us feeling the heat through the end of the week.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been posted for much of southern Arizona for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will climb as high as 113°F for some locations west of Tucson and will likely reach 105° to 108°F in and around Tucson.

Dry conditions will remain with us through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Monsoon has been chased away but may try to make a small comeback before the end of September.

Cochise County Forecast

