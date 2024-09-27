Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings return to end the week

Southern Arizona temperatures are expected to get a little hotter to finish the week and start the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings will go into effect Friday morning and remain in effect through Saturday evening as record heat continues to bake southern Arizona.

High temperatures could reach 112° in the deserts west of Tucson and, in the Tucson metro area, highs will run between 104° to 108°.

We will see temperatures gradually drop as we start next week, but dry conditions will continue through next week.

Make sure to plan accordingly for any outdoor plans to protect yourself from the sun and avoid heat-related illness!

Cuyler Diggs

