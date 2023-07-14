Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Excessive Heat Warnings return this weekend as monsoon struggles

default.png
default.png
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 22:34:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon continues to battle extreme heat for control of southern Arizona weather, but extreme heat seems to have the advantage.

Excessive Heat Warnings return early Saturday morning and will remain in effect all the way through Monday night.

In Tucson, highs will run close to 110° with temperatures approaching 115° in the deserts west of Tucson.

Monsoon will try to bring relief, but high pressure will inhibit thunderstorm development until the pattern changes later in the weekend.

Plan to avoid being outside in the heat of the day and play it safe!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018