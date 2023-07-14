Excessive Heat Warnings return this weekend as monsoon struggles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon continues to battle extreme heat for control of southern Arizona weather, but extreme heat seems to have the advantage.

Excessive Heat Warnings return early Saturday morning and will remain in effect all the way through Monday night.

In Tucson, highs will run close to 110° with temperatures approaching 115° in the deserts west of Tucson.

Monsoon will try to bring relief, but high pressure will inhibit thunderstorm development until the pattern changes later in the weekend.

Plan to avoid being outside in the heat of the day and play it safe!

Cuyler Diggs

