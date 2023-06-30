Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings return this weekend

Near record heat is on the way
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 20:56:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air is returning to southern Arizona and will allow our temperatures to soar over 110° by the end of the holiday weekend.

Sunday and Monday look to be the days that will most likely produce near record heat.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been posted and will be in effect from Saturday morning through Tuesday evening.

We don't see any sign of monsoon until later next.

For now, find ways to stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

