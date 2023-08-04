Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Sunday evening as high temperatures climb close to record levels.

In Tucson, we'll see highs pretty close to 110° all through the weekend.

A little surge of moisture will bring slightly cooler temperatures and a little better chance of rain early next week.

Thunderstorms will still be sparse, but most likely to occur Monday.

Stay safe this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

