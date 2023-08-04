Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through the weekend

Slightly cooler air returns next week
Posted at 3:09 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 18:09:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Sunday evening as high temperatures climb close to record levels.

In Tucson, we'll see highs pretty close to 110° all through the weekend.

A little surge of moisture will bring slightly cooler temperatures and a little better chance of rain early next week.

Thunderstorms will still be sparse, but most likely to occur Monday.

Stay safe this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

