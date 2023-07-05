Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerous heat continues to be the weather headline for southern Arizona, but monsoon is showing signs of life.

By the end of the week, just enough moisture will drift across southeastern Arizona to fuel a few thunderstorms.

The best chance of rain will occur from Friday into the weekend with Cochise County having the best opportunity to see thunderstorms.

High temperatures will continue to run close to 110°, so continue to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

At least, we're seeing a sign of monsoon kicking into gear!

Cuyler Diggs

