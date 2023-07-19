Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect

Monsoon activity remains minimal
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 21:48:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat continues across much of the Southwest and Excessive Heat Warnings continue through Friday night for most of southern Arizona.

High temperatures will remain close to 110° with overnight lows only dipping into the lower 80s.

Monsoon will do its best to bring some relief from the heat, but conditions will only allow for isolated thunderstorms.

This weekend, we expect thunderstorm activity to increase and temperatures to decrease just a little bit.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

