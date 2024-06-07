Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings in effect through Friday evening

Dangerously hot weather will stay with us to finish the week with a little relief on the way for the weekend
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jun 06, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through Friday evening as high temperatures continue to approach 110° for the lower elevations of southern Arizona.

We have seen some moisture arrive, but the air is too dry to support the development of any thunderstorms.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend as highs drop back into the lower 100s.

Next week, drier air returns and high temperatures will soar back over 105° for the middle of the week.

Play it safe with this heat!

Cuyler Diggs

