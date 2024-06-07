Excessive Heat Warnings in effect through Friday evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through Friday evening as high temperatures continue to approach 110° for the lower elevations of southern Arizona.

We have seen some moisture arrive, but the air is too dry to support the development of any thunderstorms.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend as highs drop back into the lower 100s.

Next week, drier air returns and high temperatures will soar back over 105° for the middle of the week.

Play it safe with this heat!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

