Excessive Heat Warnings in effect this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will be likely through the weekend and Excessive Heat Warnings are going to be in effect through Sunday evening.

Highs will soar well over 105° in several communities as hot, dry air settles over southern Arizona.

In Tucson, the mercury will climb to 108° by Sunday.

Early next week, some moisture will arrive and help cool us down and bring a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend and play it safe with the extreme heat!

Cuyler Diggs

