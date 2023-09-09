Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings in effect this weekend

Record heat possible through the weekend
Posted at 5:50 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 20:50:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will be likely through the weekend and Excessive Heat Warnings are going to be in effect through Sunday evening.

Highs will soar well over 105° in several communities as hot, dry air settles over southern Arizona.

In Tucson, the mercury will climb to 108° by Sunday.

Early next week, some moisture will arrive and help cool us down and bring a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend and play it safe with the extreme heat!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

