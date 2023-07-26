Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended, but relief is in sight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday night for much of southern Arizona including the Tucson metro area.

Some record heat is still possible as some highs could climb up to 112° through Friday.

This weekend, high pressure moves east and will allow more thunderstorms to develop.

The result will be a much better chance of widespread rain and much cooler temperatures.

Early next week, we could see highs only climbing into the upper 90s!

