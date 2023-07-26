Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended, but relief is in sight

Record heat continues but monsoon relief is on the way
Posted at 6:57 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 21:57:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday night for much of southern Arizona including the Tucson metro area.

Some record heat is still possible as some highs could climb up to 112° through Friday.

This weekend, high pressure moves east and will allow more thunderstorms to develop.

The result will be a much better chance of widespread rain and much cooler temperatures.

Early next week, we could see highs only climbing into the upper 90s!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018