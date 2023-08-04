Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect to end the week

Posted at 5:52 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 20:52:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings go back into effect Friday morning and will remain in effect all through the weekend and into Sunday evening.

High temperatures will reach extreme levels throughout many southern Arizona communities.

In Tucson, we'll see highs running close to 110° and some record highs could fall.

Monsoon will be mostly silent through the weekend, but a slight weather pattern change will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms early next week.

Cuyler Diggs

