Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect for the holiday weekend and will remain in effect through the 4th of July.

High temperatures may reach 115° in the deserts west of Tucson and, in the metro area, will climb up to 112° in some neighborhoods.

Some monsoon thunderstorms would bring welcome relief, but we don't see much chance of that happening in the next week.

For now, play it safe with this heat and stay in the air conditioning as much as possible during the heat of the day.

Have a great 4th of July weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

