Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect

Hot, dry weather will be with us to finish the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings are going into effect for the end of the week as high pressure boosts high temperatures well above seasonal averages.

In Tucson, we'll see high temperatures that could reach 108° by Thursday afternoon.

This weekend, slightly cooler temperatures will arrive and have our temperatures running closer to 100°.

Dry weather will continue all through the weekend with the exception of a slight chance of thunderstorms over the White Mountains.

Be sure to drink some extra water these days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

