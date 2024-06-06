Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings for the end of the week

Dangerously hot temperatures arrive for the end of the week along with a slight chance of thunderstorms
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jun 05, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings are set to go into effect Thursday morning and remain in effect through Friday evening.

High pressure will allow our high temperatures to approach 110° with overnight lows only dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

A little relief from the heat could be on the way thanks to a low pressure system near Baja.

This low pressure system will bring some moisture to southern Arizona and will be enough to give us some cloud cover along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The best chance of rain will occur to the east and southeast of Tucson with most thunderstorms producing little rain but gusty outflow wind and some dry lightning.

Do your best to avoid being outside during the heat of the day and stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

