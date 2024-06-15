Excessive Heat Warnings for Father's Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Father's Day weekend will bring Excessive Heat Warnings as high temperatures soar back into the 105° to 110° range.

Wildfire danger will also remain high through the weekend and into early next week, so make sure to use plenty of caution with any flammable items.

After a few degrees of cooling to start next week, high pressure will bring even hotter temperatures for the end of the week.

We'll likely be looking at highs exceeding 110° by Thursday, but there is indication of some monsoon moisture arriving late next week and into the following weekend.

Happy Father's Day to those of you celebrating and stay safe this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

