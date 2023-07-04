Excessive Heat Warnings extended through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will remain over Arizona and bring more extreme heat to the region.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday evening because there's not much sign of any relief through the end of the week.

We do see a slight chance of monsoon thunderstorms by the end of the week and into the weekend.

There's no sign of significant monsoon action, but it does look like some activity is heading into southeastern Arizona.

Until then, stay safe in this dangerous heat!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

