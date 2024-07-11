Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings extended one more day

Excessive Heat Warnings continue, but monsoon is becoming more active to bring relief
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jul 10, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Thursday evening as dangerous heat continues to bring record high temperatures to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will continue to run close to 110° to finish the week, but monsoon will stay more active to help turn down the heat for the weekend.

More moisture will provide more fuel for thunderstorms that will produce strong outflow wind to end the week and produce heavier rain this weekend.

The more active monsoon trend will remain with us into the beginning of next week.

Cuyler Diggs

