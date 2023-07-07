Excessive Heat Warnings extended into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot weather will remain over southern Arizona and Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through next Thursday evening.

High temperatures will continue running close to 110° with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 70s to near 80°.

Monsoon is showing signs of development and will bring some isolated thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Initially, thunderstorms will have a tough time producing much rain because moisture will still be limited.

At least we're seeing indications of some monsoon action!

