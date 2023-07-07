Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Excessive Heat Warnings extended into next week

Monsoon shows signs of development
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 22:07:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot weather will remain over southern Arizona and Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through next Thursday evening.

High temperatures will continue running close to 110° with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 70s to near 80°.

Monsoon is showing signs of development and will bring some isolated thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Initially, thunderstorms will have a tough time producing much rain because moisture will still be limited.

At least we're seeing indications of some monsoon action!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018