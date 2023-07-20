Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Excessive Heat Warnings extended again

A better chance of rain this weekend
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 21:56:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot temperatures continue to be an issue throughout southern Arizona.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended into Saturday night as relentless heat fails to give way to monsoon.

There will be a slightly better chance of rain over the weekend, but monsoon will still struggle to bring widespread thunderstorms to the Southwest.

For now, remain inside the air conditioning as much as possible!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018