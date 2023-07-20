Excessive Heat Warnings extended again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot temperatures continue to be an issue throughout southern Arizona.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended into Saturday night as relentless heat fails to give way to monsoon.

There will be a slightly better chance of rain over the weekend, but monsoon will still struggle to bring widespread thunderstorms to the Southwest.

For now, remain inside the air conditioning as much as possible!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

