Excessive Heat Warnings continue into the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Wednesday evening as near record high temperatures continue across southern Arizona.

High temperatures will stay close to 110° through the middle of the week and overnight lows will only drop into the lower 80s.

Monsoon is showing signs of coming back for the end of the week and a good chance of thunderstorms is on the way for the weekend.

Moisture will return to southeastern Arizona through the middle of the week and works its way farther west by the weekend.

Fingers crossed for some rain to bring relief from the heat!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

