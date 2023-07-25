Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Excessive Heat Warnings continue but relief is on the way

Monsoon looks to bring more relief by the end of the week
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 21:00:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat is still possible as we go into the middle of the week.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Wednesday night as dangerous heat continues.

Monsoon will bring a better chance of thunderstorms by the end of the week and this will help cool us down.

High temperatures will likely cool into the low 100s by the end of the weekend and that's something we can all celebrate!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018