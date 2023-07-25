Excessive Heat Warnings continue but relief is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat is still possible as we go into the middle of the week.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Wednesday night as dangerous heat continues.

Monsoon will bring a better chance of thunderstorms by the end of the week and this will help cool us down.

High temperatures will likely cool into the low 100s by the end of the weekend and that's something we can all celebrate!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

