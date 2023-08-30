Excessive Heat Warnings continue but cooler air is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for much of southern Arizona through Wednesday evening.

The record heat won't last much longer because a surge of monsoon moisture arrives for the end of the week.

This moisture will help knock temperatures down and bring back a good chance of thunderstorms.

By the weekend, highs will fall back into the lower 90s and overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Relief from the heat is just around the corner!

Cochise County Forecast

