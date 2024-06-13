Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings continue along with high wildfire danger

Dangerously hot weather and high wildfire danger will remain with us through the end of the week
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jun 12, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot weather will stay with us to finish the week and wildfire danger continues to rise.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Thursday evening as high temperatures will continue to approach 110°.

Gusty wind and low humidity will combine to create very high wildfire risk on Friday.

Fire Weather Watches have been posted for portions of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties for Friday.

Please continue to use caution in regards to the extreme heat and the high wildfire danger!

