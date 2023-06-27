Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warnings continue across southeastern Arizona

Posted at 8:18 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 23:18:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Tuesday evening for southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures will continue to climb well above seasonal averages and some lower desert locations could see highs reach 113°.

Red Flag Warnings will go into effect Tuesday morning for much of northern and eastern Arizona where gusty wind will combine with low humidity to create critical wildfire danger.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive for the remainder of the week, but there's still no good sign of monsoon kicking into gear.

Stay cool and be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

