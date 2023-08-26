Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Excessive Heat Warnings arrive this weekend

Still a chance of rain to start the weekend
Posted at 6:00 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 21:00:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring a chance of thunderstorms to start the weekend, but heat will be the main factor as we move through the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect Sunday morning and will remain in effect through Tuesday evening.

Highs could reach up to 108° going into next week, so make outdoor plans accordingly.

A better chance of rain arrives next week to help cool us off.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018