Excessive Heat Warnings arrive this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring a chance of thunderstorms to start the weekend, but heat will be the main factor as we move through the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect Sunday morning and will remain in effect through Tuesday evening.

Highs could reach up to 108° going into next week, so make outdoor plans accordingly.

A better chance of rain arrives next week to help cool us off.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

