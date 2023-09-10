Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Excessive heat warning continues through the weekend

Posted at 10:41 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 01:41:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a hot September Saturday with record and near record high temperatures across the state. The high pressure over the area is bringing the temperatures 10 degrees above average through the weekend.

Small chances for storms will continue through Wednesday, particularly near the U.S. - Mexico border and the White Mountains. We'll see higher chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon mainly south and east of Tucson.

Temperatures will dip into the 90s and closer to normal in the middle of the work week before climbing higher next weekend.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018