Excessive heat warning continues through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a hot September Saturday with record and near record high temperatures across the state. The high pressure over the area is bringing the temperatures 10 degrees above average through the weekend.

Small chances for storms will continue through Wednesday, particularly near the U.S. - Mexico border and the White Mountains. We'll see higher chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon mainly south and east of Tucson.

Temperatures will dip into the 90s and closer to normal in the middle of the work week before climbing higher next weekend.

