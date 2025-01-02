Even warmer weather arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 2025 is starting out on a warm note and will only get warmer as we go into the end of the week.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s, by Friday, as high pressure builds over southern Arizona.

This weekend, gusty wind wind will usher cooler air across the desert and drop our highs into the upper 60s for Sunday.

Slightly cooler weather will stay with us going into next week, but we still don't see any rain or snow in the forecast.

Enjoy the warm temperatures through the end of the week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

