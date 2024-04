TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are back to normal temperatures today with a high of 81 degrees.

There's a chance for some wind gusts peaking at around 20 mph later this evening as warmer temperatures move into the area.

We'll be back to 90 by Thursday with a chance to see our first 95 degree day of the spring season.

Sierra Vista is seeing a high of 76.

