Elevated wildfire risk continues through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Typical Desert Southwest spring weather will take us through the weekend and into next week as a series of weather systems pass to our north.
This weekend will bring gusty wind, elevated wildfire risk and cooler air to southern Arizona.
High temperatures will stay close to 80° along with overnight lows in the lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
Slightly cooler temperatures arrive by the middle of the week with more gusty wind and a slight chance of showers from Thursday night into Friday morning.
We will be on a bit of a weather roller coaster ride through the end of next week!
Cuyler Diggs
Cochise County Forecast
