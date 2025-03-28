Elevated wildfire risk continues through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Typical Desert Southwest spring weather will take us through the weekend and into next week as a series of weather systems pass to our north.

This weekend will bring gusty wind, elevated wildfire risk and cooler air to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will stay close to 80° along with overnight lows in the lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive by the middle of the week with more gusty wind and a slight chance of showers from Thursday night into Friday morning.

We will be on a bit of a weather roller coaster ride through the end of next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

