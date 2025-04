TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a chilly start to the weekend with some areas reaching close to freezing. But the afternoon warmed up into the 60s and brought some gusty winds. Easter Sunday will bring temperatures into the 80s before warming up into the 90s by next week.

Sierra Vista will see 70s on Easter Sunday and warm up into the low 80s for the start of the work week.

Cochise County Forecast April 19

