TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue tonight across Southern Arizona. Some storms could bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts and small hail.

We'll see a drier and cooler pattern the rest of this week. Highs will drop into the low-90s for Tucson and the 80s for Cochise County for the next several days. Lows will fall into the 60s for Tucson and the 50s across Cochise County.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.16.24

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS