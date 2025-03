TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's still chilly out in southern Arizona especially in the early morning and overnight hours. Temperatures are still a few degrees below average for this time of year. Tucson and Sierra Vista will see highs in the 70s and lows in the 30s for Sunday.

Temperatures will return to normal at the start of the work with temperatures in the 80s in Tucson and high 70s for Sierra Vista.

Cochise County Forecast March 15

