TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we head into Labor Day weekend, we'll see temperatures remain close to normal through Tuesday. Then temperatures become a few degrees above normal as we'll see triple digits in Tucson by next weekend. Sierra Vista will head into the high 90s by next weekend.

After some chances for showers on Saturday, the weather will dry up with sunny skies and little to no chances for storms throughout the next week.

