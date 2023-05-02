Watch Now
Dry, windy weather continues this week

Staying a little cooler this week
Posted at 6:05 PM, May 01, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong low pressure system over California will continue to bring dry, windy conditions to southern Arizona through the end of the week.

This will also keep critical wildfire danger in the forecast as gusty wind and low humidity persist all the way into next week.

Temperatures will stay a little cooler with highs in the low to mid-80s over the next several days.

We could use some rain to help ease our wildfire danger, but it just isn't in the cards right now.

Cuyler Diggs

