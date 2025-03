TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and windy conditions are heading to southern Arizona with slightly above normal temperatures in the 80s. Sierra Vista is sticking with the high 70s for the rest of the weekend and start of the new work week.

Temperatures will drop by Wednesday and low precipitation chances in southern Arizona. Tucson will dip into the 70s while Sierra Vista dips into the 60s for the rest of the week.

Cochise County Forecast March 29

