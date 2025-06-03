TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry weather returns to southern Arizona and will have us feeling much more typical June heat by the end of the week.

Another low pressure system will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the White Mountains, but southern Arizona will stay dry as this next system passes to the north.

Along with the dry weather, high temperatures will start climbing into the 90s through the middle of the week and into the low 100s for the end of the week.

Lots of sunshine and highs in the low 100s will arrive for the weekend, so make the pool plans now!

