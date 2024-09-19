Watch Now
Dry weather continues for the end of the week

Warm days and cooler nights remain with us along with dry conditions through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern consisting of warm days and relatively cool nights will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday, another weak storm system will drift to our northwest and bring a few clouds to southeastern Arizona along with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Friday, some gusty wind will follow along with cooler temperatures that will have our highs dropping into the upper 80s for Saturday.

Fall officially arrives Sunday morning and high pressure will arrive with the change of season.

Instead of cooling us off for the start of fall, this change will bring warmer air to the desert with highs climbing back into the upper 90s early next week.

As is often the case in the Sonoran Desert, fall arrives with temperatures that still feel like summer!

Cuyler Diggs

