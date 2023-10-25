Dry, warm weather returns for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure moves out and high pressure will move in for the end of the week.

This will bring dry, warmer weather back to the region for the end of the week.

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80s before another round of cooler air arrives for the start of next week.

A chill will arrive along with Halloween as low temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

You might want to keep those sweaters and jackets handy as it seems fall has finally arrived!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

