TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm and dry conditions will continue for Tucson throughout the weekend and into next week.

Lows on Sunday look to be mild with temperatures in the mid-50s to lows-60s.

Things will progressively warm up with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 90s for many across Tucson and surrounding areas.

A trough moving in later next week could bring with it breezy conditions and cooler temperatures by next weekend.

