Dry for now, but rain could be on the way this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll be dry, breezy and a little on the warm side for the next few days.

Early this week, highs will stay in the low-80s across the Tucson area and low-70s across most of Cochise County.

Late this week, we'll see rain chances increase. Showers are possible across Southern Arizona from Thursday into the weekend.

High temperatures will also drop 5-10 degrees between Wednesday and Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 11.13.23

