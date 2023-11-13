Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dry for now, but rain could be on the way this week

Posted at 4:56 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 18:56:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll be dry, breezy and a little on the warm side for the next few days.

Early this week, highs will stay in the low-80s across the Tucson area and low-70s across most of Cochise County.

Late this week, we'll see rain chances increase. Showers are possible across Southern Arizona from Thursday into the weekend.

High temperatures will also drop 5-10 degrees between Wednesday and Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 11.13.23

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018