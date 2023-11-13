Dry for now, but rain could be on the way this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll be dry, breezy and a little on the warm side for the next few days.
Early this week, highs will stay in the low-80s across the Tucson area and low-70s across most of Cochise County.
Late this week, we'll see rain chances increase. Showers are possible across Southern Arizona from Thursday into the weekend.
High temperatures will also drop 5-10 degrees between Wednesday and Sunday.
Cochise County Forecast
Cochise County forecast 11.13.23
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS