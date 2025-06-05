Dry air and hot temperatures return for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry air returns to southern Arizona and will allow our temperatures to climb back into the low 100s as we approach the weekend.

Thursday will give us one more day of upper 90s before the low 100s return for the weekend.

By Sunday afternoon, in Tucson, we will come close to seeing our first 105° day of the year.

Hot, sunny, breezy weather will keep our wildfire risk high all through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Please play it safe over the next several days with any items that may cause a spark!

Cochise County Forecast

