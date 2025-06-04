Drier, warmer air returns through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another low pressure system will cross over the desert as we go through the middle of the week, but this one will not pack the moisture that the last system did.

A few showers and thunderstorms will cruise to the north of Tucson and favor areas closer to the White Mountains from Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Dry air will soon return and allow heat to build across southern Arizona through the end of the week.

By Friday, high temperatures will climb back into the low 100s and stay in that range all through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

