Drier, warmer air arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air returns to southern Arizona as we finish the week which will bring warmer temperatures and fewer thunderstorms.

Thursday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and we will see some thunderstorms with the main focus a bit farther west of Tucson.

Even drier air arrives Friday and will allow temperatures to climb into the low 100s and that temperature trend will carry us all through the middle of next week.

A better chance of thunderstorms arrives Saturday and, again, on Monday.

Overall, monsoon will be a little less active to finish the week.

Cochise County Forecast

