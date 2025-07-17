Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Drier, warmer air arrives for the end of the week

Drier air returns and brings warmer temperatures, but monsoon will still bring a chance of rain over the next several days
Warmer air returns to southern Arizona
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air returns to southern Arizona as we finish the week which will bring warmer temperatures and fewer thunderstorms.

Thursday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and we will see some thunderstorms with the main focus a bit farther west of Tucson.

Even drier air arrives Friday and will allow temperatures to climb into the low 100s and that temperature trend will carry us all through the middle of next week.

A better chance of thunderstorms arrives Saturday and, again, on Monday.

Overall, monsoon will be a little less active to finish the week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood