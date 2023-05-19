Drier air returns for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air will return to southern Arizona as we head into the weekend, but we'll still have a chance of thunderstorms for Friday.

This weekend, high temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-90s and chances of rain will just about disappear.

This trend will carry us into next week with even warmer temperatures on the way for the middle of next week.

We'll have to say goodbye to the rain, for now.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

