Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Drier air returns for the weekend

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend
Posted at 6:50 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 21:50:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air will return to southern Arizona as we head into the weekend, but we'll still have a chance of thunderstorms for Friday.

This weekend, high temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-90s and chances of rain will just about disappear.

This trend will carry us into next week with even warmer temperatures on the way for the middle of next week.

We'll have to say goodbye to the rain, for now.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018