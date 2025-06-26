Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Drier air returns and brings warmer temperatures

Drier air has returned to southern Arizona and will bring warmer temperatures through the end of the week
Drier, hotter weather returns to southern Arizona
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry air continues to stream across southern Arizona and will keep monsoon thunderstorms silent through the end of the week and the weekend.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible near the New Mexico border, but most of us will not see any rain until next week.

A nice surge of moisture arrives late Sunday and will increase through the middle of next week which will bring a good chance of thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona.

Until then, dry air will allow high temperatures to climb all the way into the 105° to 109° range by the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.

Stay cool!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network