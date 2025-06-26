Drier air returns and brings warmer temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry air continues to stream across southern Arizona and will keep monsoon thunderstorms silent through the end of the week and the weekend.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible near the New Mexico border, but most of us will not see any rain until next week.

A nice surge of moisture arrives late Sunday and will increase through the middle of next week which will bring a good chance of thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona.

Until then, dry air will allow high temperatures to climb all the way into the 105° to 109° range by the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.

Stay cool!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

