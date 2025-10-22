Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Don't wash the car... yet!

A few sprinkles are possible today, but staying warm
Warm with lights sprinkles today, then clear and cooler tomorrow
An isolated sprinkle or two
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly to mostly cloudy today, with light isolated sprinkles or showers possible.

Most locations will see sprinkles, or only a few hundredths of an inch. Just enough to dirty the car.

If we get enough parting of the clouds in the afternoon, we'll see above normal high temperatures again today.

Highs will then drop below average Thursday and Friday, and near normal over the weekend.

Otherwise, dry conditions will prevail Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Find the stories in your neighborhood