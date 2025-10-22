Don't wash the car... yet!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly to mostly cloudy today, with light isolated sprinkles or showers possible.

Most locations will see sprinkles, or only a few hundredths of an inch. Just enough to dirty the car.

If we get enough parting of the clouds in the afternoon, we'll see above normal high temperatures again today.

Highs will then drop below average Thursday and Friday, and near normal over the weekend.

Otherwise, dry conditions will prevail Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

