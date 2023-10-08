Watch Now
Don't put the umbrella away yet, spotty showers possible Sunday afternoon in Tucson

Chances for spotty showers Sunday evening and into Monday. Temps expected in the 90s to start the week.
Posted at 7:54 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 22:54:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a windy start to the day here in Tucson with wind speeds hovering around 15 miles an hour well into the afternoon.

Temperatures to start the day were in the 70s before warming up once again to the mid-90s.

Chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon around midday, though most precipitation will be situated to the south and east of Tucson.

Moisture in the air begins to move out as the new week begins before a trough brings several degrees of cooling by Thursday into the upper-80s.

