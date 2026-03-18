Dangerous record-breaking heat coming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and hotter again today.

We will jump from the low 90s yesterday, to the mid 90s today, then 100s by Thursday.

We can expect 6 consecutive days of record-breaking heat Thursday through Tuesday, and maybe more.

An EXTREME HEAT WARNING goes into effect 11 AM Thursday through 8 PM Sunday.

Visitors, seasonal residents, and other people not typically accustomed to or acclimated to extreme heat are especially urged to take precautions during the hottest hours of the day during this period and limit outdoor activity.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

